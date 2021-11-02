Woman Identified in Ronan Car Accident

A Ronan woman who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Ronan on Oct. 26 has been identified as 37-year-old Emily Pinkston, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A 4-year-old male passenger was injured in the accident.

The vehicle was heading northbound on Timberland Road when it veered to the left side of the road and struck a tree head-on.

Emergency personnel discovered the driver dead at the scene of the crash and transported the juvenile to Logan Health in Kalispell.

Pinkston was wearing a seatbelt and the child was secured in a booster seat.

Pinkston’s body is being examined by the State Medical Examiner to aid the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s office.