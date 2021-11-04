Fired Steakhouse Worker Accused of Cutting Former Co-workers

BILLINGS – A man who was fired from a Billings steakhouse returned to the restaurant hours later, grabbed some knives from the kitchen and cut or stabbed some of his former co-workers while demanding money, police said.

Five people were injured Wednesday evening, two were taken to the hospital, and the 21-year-old former employee was arrested at the scene, said Sgt. Clyde Reid.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of six counts of felony assault with a weapon and two counts of robbery, according to Yellowstone County jail records.

Police were called to Jakes Downtown at about 5:45 p.m.

Reid said after an initial incident at the restaurant, the suspect went outside and confronted two people on the street before going back inside the restaurant, where additional people were injured.

The suspect was eventually restrained in the kitchen until police arrived. The restaurant was closed.

Steve and Cathy Stokes were at Jakes on Wednesday celebrating Steve’s 67th birthday, the couple told The Billings Gazette. They had just been served their meals when they heard screaming and glass breaking in the kitchen. They heard someone shout that someone had a knife.

A man with injuries to his arm and side came out of the kitchen and said he’d been stabbed, the couple said.