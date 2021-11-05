Fired Montana Dishwasher Pleads Not Guilty to Stabbings

BILLINGS – A judge on Friday set a $1 million bond for a Montana man accused of stabbing and cutting his former co-workers after after being fired from a dishwashing job at a restaurant.

Defendant Brandon Bird entered a not guilty plea during an appearance before state Judge Ashley Harada in Billings, the Billings Gazette reported. He’s charged with multiple counts of felony assault and two counts of robbery.

Bird allegedly entered Jake’s Downtown restaurant Wednesday evening, picked up a pair of steak knives and demanded money before stabbing or slashing multiple people. He was arrested at the scene following a struggled with officers. Police said five people were injured, including three taken to area hospitals.

Bird had been in Billings since Sept. 22 and was on prerelease for felony crimes committed in Missoula County in 2019, according to state Department of Corrections records.

During Friday’s court hearing, prosecutors cited what they said was Bird’s history of “extremely violent behaviors” in asking for the high bond amount.