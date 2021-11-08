Sheriff: Casino Shooting Apparently Double-murder Suicide

WOLF POINT – A shooting that left three people dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota appears to have been a double murder-suicide, authorities said.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a statement that the three people killed at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, Montana all knew each other.

Frederick provided no further details and said the names of the deceased would be released soon.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, and found the three people dead when they arrived. Frederick said no one else was injured.

Bainville is a small farming town of about 300 people in far Eastern Montana that has grown over the last 10 years with booming activity at the nearby Bakken oilfields.