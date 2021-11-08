Three Shot Dead at Montana Casino Near North Dakota Border

HELENA – Three people are dead after a reported shooting at a casino near the border of Montana and North Dakota, police said.

The suspected shooter is among the dead in the Saturday slaying at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, Montana, said Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick in a statement.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 5:30 p.m., and found three people dead when they arrived. Frederick said police don’t believe there is any danger to anyone else.

He did not immediately identify those killed, but said more information will be released after the families of the victims have been notified.

Bainville is a small farming town of about 300 people in far Eastern Montana, the Billings Gazette reported, those it’s grown over the last 10 years with booming activity at the nearby Bakken oilfields.