County Hires New Fairgrounds Manager

Following the end of Mark Campbell’s 11-year tenure as Flathead County Fairground’s manager, the county commissioners hired Kalispell city council member and county fair board chair Sam Nunnally as the new manager.

“We are very excited to have Sam join the team. His passion for the fair and the people who participate in the many events and activities was obvious throughout the selection process,” Flathead County Administrator Pete Melnick said. “This will drive him to continue providing an outstanding experience for all the guests.”

Nunnally has worked for Logan Health in a variety of IT positions over the last 23 years and spent 10 years serving on the fair board. During his interview with the commissioners on Oct. 28, Nunnally said one of his biggest assets was working alongside Campbell for many years.

“I have experience learning from one of the best fair managers in the business,” he told the commissioners. “I also think I can bring a different perspective after seeing what Mark’s been able to do with our fair.”

At the same Oct. 28 meeting, the county commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to transform the Flathead County Fair Commission into an advisory board instead of its previous role as an administrative board.

Nunnally said he doesn’t expect much to change operationally with the board’s new role, but he expressed some concern about a potential shift in sentiment among board members.

“The caution I’ve seen with other fairs that shift from administrative to advisory is the board themselves don’t feel that engagement and that passion in the organization anymore,” Nunnally said. “One of my big roles in the next year or two is going to make sure that’s not the feeling that goes forward with the board.”