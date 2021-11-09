4:44 a.m. An agitated woman cursed out dispatchers.

4:47 a.m. The agitated woman called back and told dispatchers to come over and fight her.

9:37 a.m. Someone accidentally called 911 while trying to reset their iWatch.

9:55 a.m. A man was apologetic after accidentally sending threatening messages to a stranger instead of the person he suspected his partner was cheating with.

10:19 a.m. A man was using a pizza box as a pillow.

10:52 a.m. A man was walking past Dairy Queen carrying an assault rifle.

11:32 a.m. A backhoe had not moved for several weeks.

11:48 a.m. A woman reported getting a message on Facebook from someone selling their dog for pornographic purposes.

9:13 p.m. A man stuck an unknown number of steaks down his pants and walked out of the grocery store.