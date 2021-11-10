Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Missoula Road

MISSOULA – A 60-year-old man was struck by two vehicles and killed while crossing a road on the south side of Missoula, officials said Wednesday.

The man was crossing Russell Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said. One car swerved to avoid hitting him, but two other cars traveling on Russell Street hit the man. He died at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles involved are cooperating with the investigation, Arnold said. No arrests have been made.

The man’s name has not been released.