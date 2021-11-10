Podcast: Farewell Intern Skye

“Stories are everywhere and we have two ears so I’m plugged into what’s happening and helping people share their stories.” ~ Skye Lucas

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Every year the Flathead Beacon gets to work with a bright young student from the University of Pennsylvania, part of a program our owner, Maury Povich, began with his alma mater. This summer we were joined by the recently graduated Skye Lucas.

Following her initial three months at the Beacon, Skye stayed on to work with us for the fall but will be leaving the newsroom at the end of this week. Skye joins the podcast to talk about her time in Montana, a few of her favorite stories to work on and what she thought of being a fully fledged reporter for the last few months.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the latest stories from the last week including the retirement of Glacier National Park’s superintendent, the reopened Canadian border and the the Griz soccer team, which features two Flathead Valley locals on its roster, winning another conference title.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.