Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Princess and the Pea: Farm Edition

By

7:48 a.m. Someone was concerned that people utilizing a fishing access site were doing something illegal. 

10:19 a.m. A horse opened the gate and was at large

12:24 p.m. Someone was driving the wrong way around the courthouse. 

12:42 p.m. A street sign was stolen. 

12:55 p.m. A man suspected ant poisoning was being used against him.   

1:59 p.m.  Someone was concerned that three horses and a mule did not have any straw to lie on. 

2:56 p.m. A man called to ask if law enforcement could get in touch with the owner of a wallet he’d found and taken back to his out-of-state home so he could ship it back. 

4:07 p.m. Someone wanted advice on how to safely fire an employee. 

4:25 p.m. Two dogs were running around ownerless.  

