Princess and the Pea: Farm Edition

7:48 a.m. Someone was concerned that people utilizing a fishing access site were doing something illegal.

10:19 a.m. A horse opened the gate and was at large

12:24 p.m. Someone was driving the wrong way around the courthouse.

12:42 p.m. A street sign was stolen.

12:55 p.m. A man suspected ant poisoning was being used against him.

1:59 p.m. Someone was concerned that three horses and a mule did not have any straw to lie on.

2:56 p.m. A man called to ask if law enforcement could get in touch with the owner of a wallet he’d found and taken back to his out-of-state home so he could ship it back.

4:07 p.m. Someone wanted advice on how to safely fire an employee.

4:25 p.m. Two dogs were running around ownerless.