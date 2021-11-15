Retired Kalispell Police Officer Sentenced to Serve One Year in Jail

A retired sergeant with the Kalispell Police Department was sentenced last week to one year in jail for his role in a November 2020 vehicle collision with a Flathead County Sheriff’s sergeant after both men were drinking at a Kalispell brewery.

Anthony John McDonnell entered a plea agreement in the case earlier this month, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated driving under the influence. The court dismissed a separate felony charge of criminal endangerment and ordered that he serve his sentence in the Flathead County Detention Center, pay a $1,000 fine and complete a chemical dependency evaluation.

Judge Amy Eddy presided over the Nov. 10 sentencing hearing in Flathead County District Court.

During the hearing, McDonnell told his attorney, Sean Hinchey, that he pleaded guilty because he did not remember the incident due to injuries he sustained during the accident.

Assistant Attorney General Melissa Broch prosecuted the case to avoid any potential conflict of interest with the Flathead County County Attorney’s Office.

Hinchey asked the judge to consider house arrest for his client’s safety.

“Mr. McDonnell is retired law enforcement for the Kalispell Police Department and he recognizes several names on the jail roster currently and I think that given that, it would pose a risk to his physical wellbeing in jail,” Hinchey said.

Judge Eddy denied the request and ordered that McDonnell serve the full one-year term.

McDonnell, who retired from the Kalispell Police Department in 2015 after an 18-year career, was charged last March with one count of felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

On Nov. 29, McDonnell was charged after crashing his truck into another vehicle at an estimated 50 miles per hour on Farm to Market Road in Kalispell. The other vehicle, an unmarked Chrysler 300 owned by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, was being driven by Sgt. Logan Shawback, who had been at the same brewery as McDonnell and at least one other law enforcement officer for several hours that evening, according to charging documents.

McDonnell’s blood alcohol concentration was .259% at the time of the accident, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

At the time of the accident, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said Shawback was working in an “undercover capacity” and drinking alcohol was a violation of department policy. Shaw was placed on a brief unpaid administrative leave by the department and punitive “major disciplinary” action was taken.