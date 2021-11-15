Two Men Die in Columbia Falls House Fire

Two men are dead following a residential structure fire on Sunday evening in Columbia Falls, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a fire at Hodgson Road and 8 X Lazy K Road just after 10 p.m. where a house was fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities interviewed witnesses, who said they heard an explosion right before the structure caught fire, and determined two males did not make it out of the residence and were deceased.

Fire units extinguished the fire and an arson investigation team responded once the scene was secure.