Columbia Falls Man Killed After Trailer Backs into Him

A 56-year-old Columbia Falls man died after a vehicle pulling a trailer backed into him while he was outside of his vehicle strapping down a load on Montana Highway 35 near Creston on Monday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old Kalispell resident, backed into the pedestrian after they lost part of a load on the road. Both vehicles were hauling trailers. The driver stopped upon impact and located the pedestrian on the ground where he was pronounced dead at the scene.