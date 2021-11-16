Columbia Falls Man Killed After Trailer Backs into Him

A 56-year-old Columbia Falls man died after a vehicle pulling a trailer backed into him while he was outside of his vehicle strapping down a load on Montana Highway 35 near Creston on Monday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old Kalispell resident, backed into the pedestrian after they lost part of a load on the road. Both vehicles were hauling trailers. The driver stopped upon impact and located the pedestrian on the ground where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.