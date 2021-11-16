Wildfire, Winds Force Evacuations in South-central Montana

COLUMBUS – A wildfire pushed by strong winds forced the evacuation of rural residences in south-central Montana, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

A fire reported at about 11:30 p.m. Monday led the sheriff’s office to order evacuations southwest of the town of Absarokee, including an area between the communities of Ingersoll and Roscoe.

Officials weren’t sure how many homes were in the evacuation area or how many people evacuated. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire had burned about four square miles by Tuesday morning.

A high wind warning forecasting west winds of 30 to 40 mph (48 to 64 kph) with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) was in effect in the area through 6 p.m. Tuesday.