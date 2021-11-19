Foys Lake Road and Kalispell Bypass Interchange Project Wraps Up for Season

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has finished construction for the season on the Kalispell Bypass and Foys Lake Road interchange project, nearly completing the four-lane overpass, ramps and a double teardrop-shaped roundabout design.

Crews will finish final chip sealing, road line painting and streambank restoration at the Ashley Creek bridge just north of the new interchange in 2022.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s patience this past construction season,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said in a press release. “We are looking forward to drivers experiencing the roadway and thank them for their understanding in advance as we return to put the finishing touches on the project next year.”

The overpass and roundabouts replaced a single roundabout, which crews installed as a temporary solution until funding became available for a larger project.

Officials chose an overpass and double roundabout design to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion for the 23,000 vehicles that travel through the intersection every day.

LHC Construction, Inc. and KLJ, Inc. were awarded a $14.7 million bid for the project in June of 2020, most of which is funded with a $12.7 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant.

Construction crews will return in the spring to finish the project.

For more information, call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484 or visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/kalispellbypass/.