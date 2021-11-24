Federal Agent Charged with Pulling Work Gun on Bozeman Bar Patron

BOZEMAN – A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado was charged Tuesday with felony assault with a weapon for reportedly pulling his government-issued handgun on a man at a Bozeman bar while he was intoxicated.

Ryan Donahue, 32, of Parker, Colorado, made an initial appearance before Gallatin County Justice of the Peace Rick West, who set his bail at $150,000, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Donahue did not enter a plea and appeared in court via video with a public defender.

Donahue had met a group of people at a bar and restaurant in downtown Bozeman on Sunday evening and the group eventually went to another bar, court records said. As they were leaving at about 2 a.m. Monday, Donahue reportedly pulled his Glock 17 handgun out of a concealed carry holster and put it on or near the man’s neck, prosecutors said.

Bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away from Donahue. The victim said he was afraid to try to disarm Donahue because he was a federal officer, court records said.

While arresting Donahue, officers found an empty concealed carry holster attached to his waistband and a DEA badge and ID card in his wallet.

The DEA in Denver declined to confirm whether Donahue works for the agency, but issued a statement.

“The DEA holds its employees, whether on or off duty, to the highest standards of conduct as part of our commitment to ensure the safety and health of the communities we serve,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.

Allegations of misconduct by employees are taken seriously and the agency will investigate, she said.

“If an investigation determines that an employee has violated the law or an internal DEA policy, we will take appropriate action to hold that employee accountable,” Milgram said.