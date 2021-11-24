Podcast: Meet Mike Kordenbrock

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The Flathead Beacon has welcomed a new staff reporter, Mike Kordenbrock, who joins the newsroom after a seven-year stint with the Billings Gazette. Mike joins podcast host Micah Drew to chat about his start as a journalist, the transition from a daily to a weekly paper and what’ he’s excited about as a member of the Beacon newsroom.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including the end of the football season, increased needs at local food banks and the vote that derailed a proposed development on Big Mountain Road.

