Montana State QB Enters Transfer Portal Before Playoff Game

BOZEMAN – Montana State’s starting quarterback Matthew McKay entered the NCAA transfer portal just two days before the eighth-seeded Bobcats were to play UT Martin in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

McKay made the announcement on social media on Thursday. Montana State (9-2) hosts the Skyhawks (10-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

An MSU spokesperson confirmed to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that McKay had entered the portal and said the team would announce its starting quarterback on Saturday.

Possible starters include Tommy Mellot or the team’s 2019 starter Tucker Rovig. Troy Anderson, an all-conference linebacker who was an All-American quarterback for the Bobcats in 2018, could also see some time on offense.

Mellot has rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns this season. Rovig, who was listed second on the depth chart released Wednesday, passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019.

McKay transferred to Montana State from North Carolina State at the end of the 2019 season. MSU didn’t play in 2020 and McKay started all 11 games for the Bobcats this season. He passed for 2,021 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 316 yards and two more scores this season.

Entering the transfer portal allows other teams to recruit an athlete.