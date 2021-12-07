Grand Theft Auto: Easy Mode

8:16 a.m. A trailer was throwing up sparks.
9:43 a.m. Two teenagers broke a large clock.
10:05 a.m. A man got out of his car to talk to someone and a passenger drove off in the car.
10:44 a.m. A couple was concerned someone was flying a drone from their porch and looking in their windows, but it turned out to be their realtor getting a photo to list their rental.
1:22 p.m. A neighbor’s dog has been barking nonstop for two years.
2:44 p.m. More dogs were barking.
2:07 p.m. Two bags of trash in the middle of the road almost caused an accident.
4:08 p.m. A dog escaped through a hole in the fence.
6:22 p.m. A caller reported her neighbors were fighting, but in a non-emergent way.
7:35 p.m. An intoxicated landlord was blocking the driveway.