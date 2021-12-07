Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, November 29, 2021

Grand Theft Auto: Easy Mode

By

8:16 a.m. A trailer was throwing up sparks. 

9:43 a.m. Two teenagers broke a large clock. 

10:05 a.m. A man got out of his car to talk to someone and a passenger drove off in the car. 

10:44 a.m. A couple was concerned someone was flying a drone from their porch and looking in their windows, but it turned out to be their realtor getting a photo to list their rental. 

1:22 p.m. A neighbor’s dog has been barking nonstop for two years.  

2:44 p.m. More dogs were barking. 

2:07 p.m. Two bags of trash in the middle of the road almost caused an accident. 

4:08 p.m. A dog escaped through a hole in the fence. 

6:22 p.m. A caller reported her neighbors were fighting, but in a non-emergent way. 

7:35 p.m. An intoxicated landlord was blocking the driveway. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.