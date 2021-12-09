Pass the Pepper

8:00 a.m. A dog was enjoying its third day of freedom.

9:08 a.m. Two dogs were at large.

10:24 p.m. Some horses were wandering onto neighboring property.

11:42 a.m. A man trying to cut firewood on his own property found a lock on his gate.

12:34 p.m. Two dogs were preventing a man from getting his mail.

1:24 p.m. Some dogs were making unwanted visits to a neighbor.

2:32 p.m. Some kids were roughhousing on a box.

3:30 p.m. A deer went through the passenger side window of a car.

3:33 p.m. Three dogs killed a chicken.

4:14 p.m. Someone found a dead dog on a trail.

8:11 p.m. Someone reported a couple yelling at each other, but the responding officer just found a couple holding hands, not arguing.

8:20 p.m. Some hay bales were left in the road.

8:50 p.m. Someone broke into a van, used a toothbrush and left a pepper shaker behind.

9:32 p.m. There was a brawl going on.

9:46 p.m. A person was spinning brodies in a school parking lot.