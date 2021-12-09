Pass the Pepper

8:00 a.m. A dog was enjoying its third day of freedom.
9:08 a.m. Two dogs were at large.
10:24 p.m. Some horses were wandering onto neighboring property.
11:42 a.m. A man trying to cut firewood on his own property found a lock on his gate.
12:34 p.m. Two dogs were preventing a man from getting his mail.
1:24 p.m. Some dogs were making unwanted visits to a neighbor.
2:32 p.m. Some kids were roughhousing on a box.
3:30 p.m. A deer went through the passenger side window of a car.
3:33 p.m. Three dogs killed a chicken.
4:14 p.m. Someone found a dead dog on a trail.
8:11 p.m. Someone reported a couple yelling at each other, but the responding officer just found a couple holding hands, not arguing.
8:20 p.m. Some hay bales were left in the road.
8:50 p.m. Someone broke into a van, used a toothbrush and left a pepper shaker behind.
9:32 p.m. There was a brawl going on.
9:46 p.m. A person was spinning brodies in a school parking lot.