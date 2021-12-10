Tony Hawk on Aisle Five

5:02 a.m. Someone heard seven rifle shots.
5:15 a.m. There was a horse in the road.
8:12 a.m. A car window was shot by a pellet gun.
7:20 a.m. Someone was taking mail out of a mailbox.
10:13 a.m. A property owner complained about a neighbor’s tree leaning over the fence.
10:42 a.m. A dog was wandering through a construction site.
12:27 p.m. Two dogs were at large.
1:36 p.m. A contractor hadn’t been paid for renovation work.
2:24 p.m. A scam victim gave $550 in gift cards to someone with “social security.”
2:52 p.m. Someone submitted a cruelty complaint about a “dog farm” that turned out to be three healthy looking dogs.
2:55 p.m. A car was parked between two handicap spots.
2:59 p.m. A woman threw something on the sidewalk.
3:51 p.m. A woman was trying to catch a rogue dog.
4:46 p.m. Someone reported their car was stolen and added that it doesn’t need keys, just a screwdriver, to start it.
6:49 p.m. Someone called because “there is cat or dog poop on my bed!”
6:30 p.m. Two people were “smoking meth” in a car, which the caller knew because it smelled like meth.
8:24 p.m. Someone was skateboarding in a store.