Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Tony Hawk on Aisle Five

By

5:02 a.m. Someone heard seven rifle shots.  

5:15 a.m. There was a horse in the road. 

8:12 a.m. A car window was shot by a pellet gun.

7:20 a.m. Someone was taking mail out of a mailbox. 

10:13 a.m. A property owner complained about a neighbor’s tree leaning over the fence. 

10:42 a.m. A dog was wandering through a construction site. 

12:27 p.m. Two dogs were at large. 

1:36 p.m. A contractor hadn’t been paid for renovation work. 

2:24 p.m. A scam victim gave $550 in gift cards to someone with “social security.”

2:52 p.m. Someone submitted a cruelty complaint about a “dog farm” that turned out to be three healthy looking dogs. 

2:55 p.m. A car was parked between two handicap spots. 

2:59 p.m. A woman threw something on the sidewalk. 

3:51 p.m. A woman was trying to catch a rogue dog. 

4:46 p.m. Someone reported their car was stolen and added that it doesn’t need keys, just a screwdriver, to start it. 

6:49 p.m. Someone called because “there is cat or dog poop on my bed!”

6:30 p.m. Two people were “smoking meth” in a car, which the caller knew because it smelled like meth.  

8:24 p.m. Someone was skateboarding in a store. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.