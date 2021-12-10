Tony Hawk on Aisle Five

5:02 a.m. Someone heard seven rifle shots.

5:15 a.m. There was a horse in the road.

8:12 a.m. A car window was shot by a pellet gun.

7:20 a.m. Someone was taking mail out of a mailbox.

10:13 a.m. A property owner complained about a neighbor’s tree leaning over the fence.

10:42 a.m. A dog was wandering through a construction site.

12:27 p.m. Two dogs were at large.

1:36 p.m. A contractor hadn’t been paid for renovation work.

2:24 p.m. A scam victim gave $550 in gift cards to someone with “social security.”

2:52 p.m. Someone submitted a cruelty complaint about a “dog farm” that turned out to be three healthy looking dogs.

2:55 p.m. A car was parked between two handicap spots.

2:59 p.m. A woman threw something on the sidewalk.

3:51 p.m. A woman was trying to catch a rogue dog.

4:46 p.m. Someone reported their car was stolen and added that it doesn’t need keys, just a screwdriver, to start it.

6:49 p.m. Someone called because “there is cat or dog poop on my bed!”

6:30 p.m. Two people were “smoking meth” in a car, which the caller knew because it smelled like meth.

8:24 p.m. Someone was skateboarding in a store.