12:51 a.m. A man stole a sandwich from a deli.

3:37 a.m. Vehicles were “rippin’ and racin’” around town.

6:00 a.m. A barefoot man was out for a walk.

11:45 a.m. A cat bit a human.

1:12 p.m. There was a car parked the wrong way on someone’s lawn.

3:49 p.m. An unfriendly dog was reported missing.

3:58 p.m. A very friendly dog was also reported missing.

4:16 p.m. A cow was at large.