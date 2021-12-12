Perhaps Find a New Line of Work

In response to Rep. Derek Skees’ letter concerning his displeasure of the accurate reporting attributed to his comments regarding the Montana Constitution, I really must wonder, why do some politicians make such outrageous statements? Is it because of future aspirations? Is it another way to raise contributions? I’m puzzled. Our states Constitution seems to have worked out quite well so far with having the majority of folks happy to be here in our great state. If Mr. Skees feels so threatened by Montana’s citizens, perhaps a new line of work or a career change would be in order.

Lewis Moore

Rollins