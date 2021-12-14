Just Headed to the Neigh-bors

12:07 a.m. Three horses were walking toward the highway.

12:34 a.m. Someone was doing donuts in the middle of the street.

2:01 a.m. A barking dog was riling up the neighborhood dogs.

2:53 a.m. A squirrel set off a burglar alarm.

5:52 a.m. A cow was in the road.

8:52 a.m. A dancing man seemed suspicious.

10:00 a.m. Four horses were out in the road.

11:57 a.m. A Rails-to-Trails mural was spray painted again.

1:35 p.m. Four new stray dogs appeared in the last week.

3:00 p.m. A bus leaked 50 gallons of diesel on the ground.

3:35 p.m. A cyclist was swearing.

5:36 p.m. Someone who stole items from an electronics store was trying to sell them back to the same store.

7:59 p.m. Juveniles were throwing snowballs at a window.