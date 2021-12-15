Man Sentenced to Five Years for Receiving Child Pornography

A Browning man was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after admitting to soliciting and receiving nude images of a minor girl, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Sean Henry White Bremner, aka Sean Bremz, 26, pleaded guilty in August to receipt of child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

According to court documents, the FBI investigated allegations that adult men on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation were engaging in sexual conduct with juvenile females in exchange for methamphetamine.

Investigators executed search warrants on Facebook accounts, including an account that belonged to a juvenile female, which found several conversations with Facebook user “Sean.Bremnz,” indicating they had engaged in a sexual relationship.

The FBI subsequently identified “Sean.Bremnz” as the defendant.

In July 2019, the FBI served a search warrant on Bremner’s Facebook account and found that Bremner had solicited and received nude photographs from a different juvenile female who was 15 years old at the time, though her Facebook account falsely listed her age as being 17 years old. She admitted to the FBI that she sent nude images of herself to Bremner.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.