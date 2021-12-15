Podcast: Updates to Glacier’s Ticketed Entry

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Today host Micah Drew shares a brief conversation with Flathead Beacon managing editor Tristan Scott about the latest changes announced for next summer’s ticketed reservation entry system at Glacier National Park. Tristan has been covering the effects of the system since it was implemented this year, including overcrowding at lesser visited corners of the park, which officials hope to remedy next year.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including the retirement of northwest Montana’s resident grizzly bear conflict specialist, updates on plans to replace two bridges near Bigfork, and the start of the winter prep sports season.

