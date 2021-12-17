Bambi Tastes Like Chicken

4:09 a.m. Someone reported hearing 25 minutes of gunfire.

9:30 a.m. A bike was left in a driveway.

10:49 a.m. A set of sheets disappeared from a washing machine.

12:05 p.m. An intoxicated person was trying to ride their bike.

12:12 p.m. Two vehicles were speeding and intentionally spinning out on corners.

12:18 p.m. A truck slid off the road and got stuck.

12:35 p.m. A loose dog was snacking on a deer carcass.

1:01 p.m. Someone stole “all the items” out of a camper.

4:38 p.m. Another truck slid off the road and got stuck.

8:24 p.m. A caller was tired of law enforcement’s attitudes and citations.

8:45 p.m. A car was doing burnouts in a driveway and spraying gravel on the house.

11:32 p.m. An ex-boyfriend smashed a windshield.