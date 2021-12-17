Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, December 6, 2021

Bambi Tastes Like Chicken

By

4:09 a.m. Someone reported hearing 25 minutes of gunfire. 

9:30 a.m. A bike was left in a driveway. 

10:49 a.m. A set of sheets disappeared from a washing machine. 

12:05 p.m. An intoxicated person was trying to ride their bike. 

12:12 p.m. Two vehicles were speeding and intentionally spinning out on corners.  

12:18 p.m. A truck slid off the road and got stuck. 

12:35 p.m. A loose dog was snacking on a deer carcass. 

1:01 p.m. Someone stole “all the items” out of a camper. 

4:38 p.m. Another truck slid off the road and got stuck. 

8:24 p.m. A caller was tired of law enforcement’s attitudes and citations. 

8:45 p.m. A car was doing burnouts in a driveway and spraying gravel on the house. 

11:32 p.m. An ex-boyfriend smashed a windshield. 

