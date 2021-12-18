3-year-old Girl Killed in Central Montana Trailer Fire

LEWISTOWN – A three-year-old girl was killed in a trailer home fire in central Montana, authorities said Friday.

The Lewistown Police Department said a firefighter reported smoke coming from the home at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers and firefighters arrived, a woman at the scene said her daughter was inside, police said.

Rescuers attempted to enter the home but were unable to get inside. The girl’s body was found after the fire was put out.

The woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother was taken to a hospital in Lewistown for emergency treatment and later transferred to another medical facility.

An officer was treated and discharged for minor injuries received while trying to rescue the girl.