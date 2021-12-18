Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Couples Therapy

1:06 a.m. An argumentative couple that appeared to be at blows was just changing a flat tire. 

7:08 a.m. A deer was hit by a car but was fine. 

8:07 a.m. A deer was lying down. 

11:16 a.m. Someone complained that a neighbor’s dog killed a sheep and was still at large. 

3:10 p.m. Two men with face tattoos looked like they “don’t belong in the area.”

3:23 p.m. A man was walking around with a backpack.  

4:23 p.m. A car drove into a stop sign.    

5:05 p.m. Someone at a construction site accidentally called 911. 

10:52 p.m. Some dogs caught a deer. 

