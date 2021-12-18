Couples Therapy

1:06 a.m. An argumentative couple that appeared to be at blows was just changing a flat tire.

7:08 a.m. A deer was hit by a car but was fine.

8:07 a.m. A deer was lying down.

11:16 a.m. Someone complained that a neighbor’s dog killed a sheep and was still at large.

3:10 p.m. Two men with face tattoos looked like they “don’t belong in the area.”

3:23 p.m. A man was walking around with a backpack.

4:23 p.m. A car drove into a stop sign.

5:05 p.m. Someone at a construction site accidentally called 911.

10:52 p.m. Some dogs caught a deer.