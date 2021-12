1:11 a.m. A beer was stolen.

5:01 a.m. The boarders at a local dog kennel were loud.

2:45 p.m. A dog was barking up the right tree where the squirrels were.

8:12 p.m. A mom found her son’s poorly hidden pot stash.

8:24 p.m. A dumpster diver was mostly grabbing flowers.

8:37 p.m. A caller with a crazy story he didn’t think dispatch would believe refused to tell his story.

10:06 p.m. An officer stopped to talk with some people who were shooting a documentary.