Code Girls United Receives $10,000 Grant

Code Girls United, a Kalispell nonprofit that teaches STEM skills to girls in fourth through eighth grade, received a $10,000 digital education grant from Spectrum, presented by company officials and Gov. Greg Gianforte on Dec. 16.

Marianne Smith, the executive director of Code Girls United, says the funding will be used for new computers and to help fund its online program, which will help expand to roughly 20 locations next year.

With 78 girls currently in the fast-growing science, technology, engineering and math program, Smith says she expects that number to double through a partnership with Montana Digital Academy, which recently started working with middle school students.

“We are going crazy expanding right now,” Smith said. “We’re going to be in 20 locations next year and we’re probably going to have four online programs. I think there’s a need for it, especially for girls, that’s the whole point of this.”

Four students presented projects to Gov. Gianforte at the Code Girls United facility in Kalispell, including Makayla Davenport, Isabelle Ashley, Liesel Ashley and Emma Anderson.

Isabelle Ashley of Code Girls United presents her coding project to Governor Greg Gianforte in Kalispell on Dec. 16, 2021. Code Girls United received a $10,000 grant from Spectrum. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Davenport, who has been in the program for six years, says she dreams of working as a computer programmer for Apple someday.

“It’s a really great opportunity to learn things that girls don’t normally do,” Davenport said.

Smith says the students start in introductory classes using App Inventor and can continue developing skills to eventually use advanced programs like JavaScript and Python.

“We really appreciate Spectrum’s support,” Smith said. “Our program is growing now across the state and who knows where we’re going to go next. We specifically target rural and tribal communities in Montana right now and this support from Spectrum and the governor’s office and the Gianforte Family Foundation has been crucial for our growth.”

“I think the investment that you’re making in yourselves through Code Girls United is going to serve you extremely well,” Gianforte said. “We’re pleased to join Charter in this. In addition to their contributions, which make a difference for a lot of people, we’re backing that up at the state level with additional support for Code Girls United.”

Code Girls United is one of 49 nonprofit organizations that Spectrum is supporting through 2021. Spectrum has donated $7 million in cash and in-kind contributions for digital literacy programs reaching 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C. since launching Spectrum Digital Education in 2017. For more information about Code Girls United, visit www.codegirlsunited.org.