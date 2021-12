3:13 p.m. A man wanted his sewing kit and pants back from his neighbor.

6:17 p.m. A large fluffy dog jumped the fence but couldn’t jump back.

8:50 p.m. Someone who looked like they were shooting up with a needle was just rolling a cigarette and looking at rocks.

9:32 p.m. Teenager were playing a game very loudly.

10:49 p.m. Someone was smoking a joint while driving.

11:55 p.m. A car was parked the wrong way.