9:16 a.m. A student in science class accidentally called 911.

10:04 a.m. A dog wearing a cone was running around.

10:30 a.m. Someone’s ex-girlfriend was refusing to return a car.

12:05 p.m. A suspicious male was seen knocking on the doors of elderly women in the neighborhood.

12:32 p.m. Someone reported losing a ring two weekends ago.

2:32 p.m. Three trucks were racing each other through town.

2:34 p.m. A speeding truck almost ran over a dog walker and then hit a house.

3:57 p.m. A skier on Big Mountain lost a ski halfway down the slopes.

4:19 p.m. Someone reported her aunt’s 20 years of marijuana use.

4:39 p.m. A cat would not wake up.

4:44 p.m. A woman reported her mail carrier threw boxes in the snow when she asked him not to leave them in front of the garage.

5:43 p.m. Kids were hooky bobbing on some cars in a parking lot.