12:21 a.m. A small dog outside looked cold.

7:26 a.m. A car was parked where it wasn’t supposed to be.

8:34 a.m. There was a horse in the road.

9:06 a.m. A caller was trying to make up their mind whether or not he needed the police.

9:40 a.m. Someone reported all the lug nuts were removed from their back tire and asked if this was another “Tik Tok” thing.

10:01 a.m. Someone thought their neighbor was running an illegal gun smithing business.

10:38 a.m. Two horses were running along a road.

10:36 a.m. A bomb threat evacuated a high school.

2:37 p.m. Two horses were found in the wrong yard.

5:36 p.m. A driver was holding a beer and swerving all over the road.

7:01 p.m. A man flipped off another driver.