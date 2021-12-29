Who You Gonna Call?

5:41 a.m. A man reported someone was spamming his social media contacts with fake nudes.

7:48 a.m. A brodie-spinning vehicle kept knocking over garbage cans.

8:01 a.m. The lights in a house were repeatedly flashing off and on.

8:15 a.m. A caller said spirits come into his house all night and party and are also stealing things.

11:50 a.m. An unknown dog was chasing a cat for the third day in a row.

4:54 p.m. Someone yelled at a group of hunters and scared off the elk they were trying to harvest.

6:49 p.m. A drive by paintball shooting occurred.

7:52 p.m. Some overhead clearance signs were hit and partially ripped down.

11:22 p.m. A snow-covered trash bag on the side of the highway was mistaken for a dead dog.