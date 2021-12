2:35 a.m. Someone in a school parking lot was upset that snow plows were working on a non-school day.

2:05 p.m. A horse was waiting to cross an intersection.

11:10 p.m. Someone dumped trash on a boat ramp.

12:35 p.m. A mattress was blocking traffic.

3:59 p.m. Someone reported the latest in a string of rabbit decapitations.

7:00 p.m. A driver almost hit a person in a wheelchair despite all of its reflective gear.

9:57 p.m. Someone was spinning donuts in a parking lot.