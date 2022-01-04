Why did the Chicken Leave the Yard?

8:37 a.m. A man slumped over the wheel of his parked car was just trying to warm up.
9:39 a.m. A large bull was running rampant through a neighborhood.
12:43 p.m. A neighbor’s aggressive snow blowing habits were damaging a fence.
1:56 p.m. Someone on the phone said they were “going to smack some people around.”
2:56 p.m. A dog was routinely stealing chickens from a neighbor.
6:01 p.m. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend came over and ripped her TV off the wall.
9:04 p.m. A truck was spinning brodies around another vehicle.