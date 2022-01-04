Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Why did the Chicken Leave the Yard?

8:37 a.m. A man slumped over the wheel of his parked car was just trying to warm up. 

9:39 a.m. A large bull was running rampant through a neighborhood. 

12:43 p.m. A neighbor’s aggressive snow blowing habits were damaging a fence. 

1:56 p.m. Someone on the phone said they were “going to smack some people around.”

2:56 p.m. A dog was routinely stealing chickens from a neighbor. 

6:01 p.m. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend came over and ripped her TV off the wall. 

9:04 p.m. A truck was spinning brodies around another vehicle. 

