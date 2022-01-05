Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, January 29, 2022

“No” Bad Vibes

3:38 a.m. A man wasn’t sure whether or not he was hallucinating a voice yelling “someone help me.”

7:14 a.m. A caller thought it was a suspicious time for someone to be loading up a U-Haul trailer. 

7:54 a.m. Shoplifters stole some 2% milk. 

12:05 p.m. Someone wearing a “no bad vibes” shirt was giving off bad vibes. 

3:35 p.m. Several dogs kept escaping their yard.

4:29 p.m. A youth snuck out through the bedroom window. 

4:41 p.m. A man stole two snowboards from a sporting goods store and then took off through an emergency exit. 

6:01 p.m. Someone kept shoveling snow into their neighbor’s yard. 

7:39 p.m. A man making crying and groaning noises was just doing breathing exercises. 

