3:38 a.m. A man wasn’t sure whether or not he was hallucinating a voice yelling “someone help me.”

7:14 a.m. A caller thought it was a suspicious time for someone to be loading up a U-Haul trailer.

7:54 a.m. Shoplifters stole some 2% milk.

12:05 p.m. Someone wearing a “no bad vibes” shirt was giving off bad vibes.

3:35 p.m. Several dogs kept escaping their yard.

4:29 p.m. A youth snuck out through the bedroom window.

4:41 p.m. A man stole two snowboards from a sporting goods store and then took off through an emergency exit.

6:01 p.m. Someone kept shoveling snow into their neighbor’s yard.

7:39 p.m. A man making crying and groaning noises was just doing breathing exercises.