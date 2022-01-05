Podcast: Outlook 2022

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Today host Micah Drew chats with several members of the Flathead Beacon about the upcoming year. Starting next week, the Flathead Beacon Podcast will return to its usual format of bringing an in depth view of the latest news from around the Flathead Valley.

In the meantime, the latest edition of Flathead Living Magazine hits stands today, so be sure to pick up a copy.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, The Good Ol’ days You’re In and Moment of Time, used with permission.