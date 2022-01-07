Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, December 31, 2021

SHOTS!

By

12:01 a.m. A medium-sized dog took off and didn’t come back. 

1:47 a.m. A Columbia Falls dog was stolen. 

8:48 a.m. A mail carrier who witnessed a dog die in a backyard was unable to get someone to answer the door. 

12:00 p.m. A person leaned over a sleeping dog and was bit. 

12:12 p.m. A caller was concerned that it was too cold for a truck to be driving around with a dog in the bed. 

6:15 p.m. A man who was doing shots became belligerent. 

6:23 p.m. Neighbors were illegally shooting off fireworks. 

8:23 p.m. Fireworks were set off within city limits. 

10:24 p.m. A man pulled his friend’s SUV out of a ditch after it slid off the road. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.