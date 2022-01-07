12:01 a.m. A medium-sized dog took off and didn’t come back.

1:47 a.m. A Columbia Falls dog was stolen.

8:48 a.m. A mail carrier who witnessed a dog die in a backyard was unable to get someone to answer the door.

12:00 p.m. A person leaned over a sleeping dog and was bit.

12:12 p.m. A caller was concerned that it was too cold for a truck to be driving around with a dog in the bed.

6:15 p.m. A man who was doing shots became belligerent.

6:23 p.m. Neighbors were illegally shooting off fireworks.

8:23 p.m. Fireworks were set off within city limits.

10:24 p.m. A man pulled his friend’s SUV out of a ditch after it slid off the road.