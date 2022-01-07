Library Should Reflect Montana Values

Thank you, Dave Ingraham for your well-thought-out and good Montana common sense to the issues involving ImagineIF. I would think any board member would want to know the process in selecting books so they can better understand their policy decisions. As a former elementary and middle school teacher, I would be against having the book Gender Queer available in our public library due to the nature of the inappropriate dialogue and the shocking graphic art that is displayed. If this book is recommended by the American Library Association, then I can totally see why these kind of book selections need to be scrutinized by our local board. Our ImagineIF library should reflect our Montana values and morals and not be decided by some national association who wants to promote ideals that are not acceptable in a community like Kalispell. Finally, I appreciate the many volunteers and paid staff that make our local library such a success.

Paul Schmaltz

Kalispell