(Fake) Two Star Review

1:08 a.m. Some patrons of a bar were fighting.

10:02 a.m. Someone took a stray dog to the animal shelter and was promptly accused of kidnapping the dog by its owner, who also threatened to retaliate by stealing dogs.

10:12 a.m. A non-handicapped vehicle was parked in a handicap spot.

10:42 a.m. A man was once again drinking vodka in the park.

10:50 a.m. Someone accidentally hit a parked car with a shopping cart.

11:02 a.m. A caller reporting identify theft said someone was posting false Google reviews under his name.

11:07 a.m. A caller insisted on speaking with the governor.

1:01 p.m. Someone reported a car driving “over 100 mph,” but when it passed a sheriff’s vehicle it was only doing 64 in a 65.

1:45 p.m. An ex refused to give a dog back.

2:20 p.m. A man reported there were drug dealers in his girlfriend’s apartment building.

4:34 p.m. Someone driving in reverse on the highway went off the road into the ditch.

8:06 p.m. Someone eager for their fast food caused a fender bender in the drive thru.

9:19 p.m. A concerned citizen thought a car parked in the dark corner of a lot was the site of two juveniles hooking up.

9:43 p.m. A caller reported her online accounts were hacked but wasn’t sure if it was her social media or her bank account.