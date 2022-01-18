Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Just Catching Some Vertical Z’s

By

5:23 p.m. A man walking down the street was singing a song to himself. 

6:18 p.m. Someone thought a lift with a few workers in it was stuck in the “up” position. 

11:25 p.m. A man leaning against a telephone pole was asleep.  

