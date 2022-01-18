Just Catching Some Vertical Z’s

5:23 p.m. A man walking down the street was singing a song to himself.
6:18 p.m. Someone thought a lift with a few workers in it was stuck in the “up” position.
11:25 p.m. A man leaning against a telephone pole was asleep.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Ronan 2-0 3-0
Browning 1-0 2-0
Columbia Falls 1-1 3-1
Polson 1-1 1-3
Whitefish 0-1 2-1
Libby 0-2 3-3
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 0-0 4-0
Butte 0-0 2-1
Hellgate 0-0 2-2
Big Sky 0-0 1-2
Sentinel 0-0 1-3
Helena 0-0 1-3
Glacier 0-0 1-3
Flathead 0-0 0-4
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Ronan 2-0 2-1
Browning 1-0 1-1
Columbia Falls 1-1 3-2
Polson 1-1 2-4
Whitefish 0-1 2-3
Libby 0-2 1-5
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Flathead 0-0 4-0
Hellgate 0-0 2-0
Butte 0-0 2-0
Capital 0-0 3-1
Helena 0-0 3-1
Glacier 0-0 2-1
Sentinel 0-0 2-2
Big Sky 0-0 2-2
Glacier 53
Helena 60
Flathead 42
Capital 65
Columbia Falls 50
Whitefish 49
Glacier 42
Helena 48
Flathead 46
Capital 44
Whitefish 28
Columbia Falls 62
