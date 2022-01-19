Market Trends: Single-family Residence Sales Deep Dive

Let’s compare Polson single-family residence sales, and those of Kalispell and Columbia Falls, for the last three years. How many homes sold in each city ($200,000 through $799,999 sold price range), by square footage range, for each of those periods each year (see colored columns)? Same-colored lines depict the median sold price per square foot. Since readers also wanted a comparison of listing-to-contract speeds (days to contract, or DTC), I’ve added same-colored dashed lines for those. Kalispell sells the greatest quantity; Columbia Falls leads in price-per-foot, below 3,000 square feet.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.