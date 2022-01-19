Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, January 10, 2022

There’s a God in Room 12

7:51 a.m. A driver plowed through three deer but didn’t feel the need to stop.

9:38 a.m. A woman at a motel told the housekeepers she was immortal. 

10:26 a.m. Someone working out at the gym called 911 by accident. 

11:04 a.m. There was a deer stuck in a fence. 

11:20 a.m. A colorful vape pen was confiscated at a school. 

11:27 a.m. A woman reported her truck was stolen from a hotel  where she was not a guest.

11:56 a.m. A man left his pistol in a public restroom on accident.  

12:59 p.m. Someone accidentally called 911, said “that is awesome,” and then hung up. 

2:49 p.m. A business manager reported an angry former employee broke the ceiling.  

3:44 p.m. A man was intentionally blowing snow into his neighbor’s yard. 

5:44 p.m. A woman was walking up and down the street for about an hour. 

11:46 p.m. A woman pacing around the block was just out for a stroll. 

