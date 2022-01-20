Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Cracked Lips

12:11 a.m. A woman in a “drug induced psychosis” said she was fine and didn’t need any help. 

4:01 a.m. A man was upset his neighbor kept trying to “jump scare” him.  

9:42 a.m. A teenage boy shoplifted a single tube of cherry ChapStick.

9:45 a.m. A caller was concerned that a low flying Canadian goose was going to cause an accident. 

9:59 a.m. A man who had scheduled a vehicle inspection was not prepared for his vehicle to be inspected. 

10:29 a.m. A church pastor reported the theft of a snow blower. 

12:28 p.m. A car buried in snow was given a parking ticket. 

2:27 p.m. Someone wanted to report a missing ring that had already been found. 

3:31 p.m. Someone tried to shoplift a phone charger. 

5:18 p.m. Some men cutting open boxes and putting them in the recycling bins appeared suspicious. 

6:28 p.m. Some people were barbecuing underneath a bridge. 

