Cracked Lips

12:11 a.m. A woman in a “drug induced psychosis” said she was fine and didn’t need any help.

4:01 a.m. A man was upset his neighbor kept trying to “jump scare” him.

9:42 a.m. A teenage boy shoplifted a single tube of cherry ChapStick.

9:45 a.m. A caller was concerned that a low flying Canadian goose was going to cause an accident.

9:59 a.m. A man who had scheduled a vehicle inspection was not prepared for his vehicle to be inspected.

10:29 a.m. A church pastor reported the theft of a snow blower.

12:28 p.m. A car buried in snow was given a parking ticket.

2:27 p.m. Someone wanted to report a missing ring that had already been found.

3:31 p.m. Someone tried to shoplift a phone charger.

5:18 p.m. Some men cutting open boxes and putting them in the recycling bins appeared suspicious.

6:28 p.m. Some people were barbecuing underneath a bridge.