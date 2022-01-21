12:02 a.m. A rogue dog was trying to come through a random doggie door.

1:46 a.m. Someone with a green laser was targeting law enforcement.

4:01 a.m. Someone thought it was suspiciously early to see someone putting down ice melt in a nearby parking lot.

6:19 a.m. A Bigfork resident was concerned about how icy the roads were and asked how they were expected to drive on it without sliding.

12:25 p.m. A man was worried his ex-girlfriend was going to steal his dog.

2:08 p.m. A man was concerned when a vehicle appeared in his backyard.

4:24 p.m. Someone thought a new marijuana shop had opened up too close to a school zone.

6:14 p.m. Someone hiding underneath a truck seemed suspicious.

7:46 p.m. At least 10 horses were seen running freely along the side of the road.