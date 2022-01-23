Gobble Gobble

11:17 a.m. A Whitefish resident forgot his garage code and kept triggering the alarm.

11:54 a.m. Some locals trying to harvest roadkill stained the snow with blood, which concerned the owner of the yard the deer had been in.

12:53 p.m. A deer in the turn lane was patiently waiting for the light to change.

1:12 p.m. A white turkey wandering around the parking lot appeared lost.

8:40 p.m. After being pulled out of a ditch, a woman floored the gas pedal of her car while still attached to the tow truck.