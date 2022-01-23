Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Gobble Gobble

By

11:17 a.m. A Whitefish resident forgot his garage code and kept triggering the alarm. 

11:54 a.m. Some locals trying to harvest roadkill stained the snow with blood, which concerned the owner of the yard the deer had been in.  

12:53 p.m. A deer in the turn lane was patiently waiting for the light to change.  

1:12 p.m.  A white turkey wandering around the parking lot appeared lost.  

8:40 p.m. After being pulled out of a ditch, a woman floored the gas pedal of her car while still attached to the tow truck.   

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.