Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Not An Eggcident

By

12:04 a.m. A small child accidentally dialed 911. 

9:38 a.m. A dog locked in a car was getting tangled up in some purse strings. 

11:11 a.m. A puppy had been roaming the neighborhood every day for a month. 

12:05 p.m. An evicted tenant continued to pick up his mail, which the property owner was concerned was illegal. 

3:57 p.m. Some reported gunshots turned out to be an officer dispatching a deer.

5:04 p.m. Two aggressive dogs killed some chickens. 

7:25 p.m. A house was egged and it wasn’t the first time. 

7:58 p.m. Someone stole three “tall boys” from a convenience store. 

9:34 p.m. A man in his hot tub reported a hillside on fire. 

10:04 p.m. A group that had spent 11 days in a hotel waiting for an Amtrak train was drinking a lot. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.