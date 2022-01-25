Not An Eggcident

12:04 a.m. A small child accidentally dialed 911.

9:38 a.m. A dog locked in a car was getting tangled up in some purse strings.

11:11 a.m. A puppy had been roaming the neighborhood every day for a month.

12:05 p.m. An evicted tenant continued to pick up his mail, which the property owner was concerned was illegal.

3:57 p.m. Some reported gunshots turned out to be an officer dispatching a deer.

5:04 p.m. Two aggressive dogs killed some chickens.

7:25 p.m. A house was egged and it wasn’t the first time.

7:58 p.m. Someone stole three “tall boys” from a convenience store.

9:34 p.m. A man in his hot tub reported a hillside on fire.

10:04 p.m. A group that had spent 11 days in a hotel waiting for an Amtrak train was drinking a lot.