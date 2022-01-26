Spare Ammo?

12:39 p.m. Two dogs were relaxing on a bench.

1:30 a.m. A group of girls punched another woman in a bar.

2:07 p.m. A small dog was playing frogger with traffic.

3:07 p.m. Two males on snowmobiles were “indulging in beverages.”

4:07 p.m. Someone was sent to the ER after being hit with a shopping cart.

4:11 p.m. A man was going door to door looking for ammunition.

5:04 p.m. A passerby was concerned some suspicious looking men were going to steal some tires.

6:12 p.m. Someone broke into a garage and left a backpack.

7:26 p.m. A concerned citizen thought a dog hanging out on the porch didn’t have enough porch space to stretch out.

8:31 p.m. A caller said “I will tell you what … I am fine!” And hung up.

9:05 p.m. Someone reported his neighbor was banging on the walls “going pretty crazy.”