Spare Ammo?

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, January 16, 2022

12:39 p.m. Two dogs were relaxing on a bench. 

1:30 a.m. A group of girls punched another woman in a bar. 

2:07 p.m. A small dog was playing frogger with traffic. 

3:07 p.m. Two males on snowmobiles were “indulging in beverages.” 

4:07 p.m. Someone was sent to the ER after being hit with a shopping cart. 

4:11 p.m. A man was going door to door looking for ammunition. 

5:04 p.m. A passerby was concerned some suspicious looking men were going to steal some tires. 

6:12 p.m. Someone broke into a garage and left a backpack.   

7:26 p.m. A concerned citizen thought a dog hanging out on the porch didn’t have enough porch space to stretch out. 

8:31 p.m. A caller said “I will tell you what … I am fine!” And hung up. 

9:05 p.m. Someone reported his neighbor was banging on the walls “going pretty crazy.”

